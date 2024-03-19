Liverpool are now on international break after their heartbreaking FA Cup defeat to Manchester United over the weekend. The Reds will look to bounce back from that defeat when they return to action, but that won't be for just under two weeks as international football takes centre stage.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be battling for the Premier League title and the Europa League when they return, and there will be little room for error in either of those competitions. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Robinson linked

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for Fulham star Antonee Robinson ahead of this summer. Reports have claimed the Reds want a new left-sided full-back this summer, and their search has led them to Robinson.

AS Roma Live have reported that Fulham have begun identifying new left-back targets themselves due to Liverpool's interest in Robinson. It's claimed the Cottagers are hoping to back £35million from Robinson, a fee the Reds may well be willing to pay to get a pacey left-back in the bag. The England-born USA international has made 127 league appearances for Fulham since 2020, and he has lived in Merseyside previously having come through at Everton.

Title prediction

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has issued his Premier League title prediction, and he has not gone with his former club. “I think they have the easiest run-in as well. My heart of course says Liverpool," he said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.