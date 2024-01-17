Liverpool are enjoying a very strong season so far and have more than exceeded expectations following their disappointing finish last term. After the Reds failed to clinch a top four spot in the Premier League, they are now leading the table and have registered just one loss so far.

Liverpool are also pushing as far as they can go in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and they are one game away from booking their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Anfield has welcomed fans in their droves through the turnstiles to cheer on their beloved Reds in all competitions this season, but how does their average attendance record fare against other clubs around the world?

Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we've put together the top 25 home attendances around the globe and ranked them in order. Take a look at where Liverpool fall compared to some of their closest rivals below.

1 . 1st — Dortmund Average attendance: 81,252

2 . 2nd — Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,000

3 . 3rd — Inter Average attendance: 72,848