France under-21 international Leny Yoro has been hailed as a future superstar having broke through the Lille ranks last year

Liverpool are close to signing Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro for £77million, according to reports.

Centre-back has become a fragile area for the Reds following Joel Matip’s season-ending injury. Ibrahima Konate has stepped up in recent weeks but, beyond that, Joe Gomez and youngster Jarell Quansah are the only first-team options to partner Virgil van Dijk.

French sensation Yoro has been likened to the Dutchman and could develop into his long-term successor at Anfield. Le10Sport claim Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign the 18-year-old, regarded as one of the continent’s top prospects.

Yoro has started all but two of Lille’s league fixtures this season to have Les Dogues in the race for a Champions League spot. A France under-21 international, the report claims Manchester United and Manchester City are also targeting the defender.

The deal would fall just short of smashing Darwin Nunez’s £85million club-record arrival in 2022, with the Reds paying an initial £64million for the stiker. Previous reports claimed Liverpool would need to stump up on astronomical figure to land the 6ft 3in centre back, who made his debut for Lille at 16.

The Reds could decide to play the long game and force the French outfit between a rock and a hard place given his contract situation. Yoro’s current deal has just 18 months remaining and, should Liverpool stay patient, Lille may reduce their asking price in the summer.

