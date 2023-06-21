Register
Liverpool transfer news as the Reds, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be keen on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:30 BST
Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty ImagesSouthampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Liverpool are in a four-way battle to sign Romeo Lavia, reports suggest.

According to the Independent, the Reds are monitoring the Southampton midfielder - but face competition from three Premier League rivals.

Lavia is expected to leave the Saints following their relegation to the Championship in the 2022-23 season. Having signed from Manchester City last summer, the 19-year-old made 35 appearances and recorded one goal and one assist.

Southampton are said to be demanding at least £45 million for Lavia although that could rise if a bidding war breaks out.

Liverpool are aiming to bolster their midfield options this summer, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million. At least one more engine-room operator is expected to arrive at Anfield. The likes of Nice's Khephren Thruam and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch are also on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

It is said that Chelsea and Arsenal are battling for the signature of Lavia, who is a full Belgium international.

Manchester United are another side who have been credited with an interest.

