Liverpool injury boost but five first-team players missing for Greuther Furth clash

Liverpool team news for the clash against Greuther Furth.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session on July 21, 2023 in Germany. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session on July 21, 2023 in Germany. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session on July 21, 2023 in Germany. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister makes his full unofficial debut as Liverpool take on Greuther Furth in a pre-season friendly (12pm BST).

The £35 million summer signing impressed in the second half of the 4-2 win over Karsruher last week and now gets his chance from the outset.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alisson Becker returns to the starting line-up, having missed out against Karlsruher as a precaution. But Dominik Szoboszlai, who was signed from RB Leipzig for £60 million, is absent with a slight knock against 2.Bundesliga side Furth.

He’s one of five first-team players not to feature. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are both recovering from respective hip and adductor operations.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is absent as Liverpool rotate their goalkeeper. Adrian missed out against Karlsruher but is on the bench. Defender Nat Phillips are also not involved.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are on the bench after rejoining the squad having helped England under-21s to European Championship glory.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Doak, Diaz, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Clark, Scanlon, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf.

