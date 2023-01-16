Liverpool team news ahead of Wolves FA Cup third-round replay.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

The Reds travel to Molineux after being held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month.Liverpool are out of sorts and are winless in their past three matches, having suffered a 3-0 loss to Brighton at the weekend.

Darwin Nunez was deemed unavailable for that game because of a hamstring injury. It left Klopp short of forward options on the south coast.

The striker is ‘close’ to being available, while Stefan Bajcetic is back in training and in the frame to be involved.

Klopp said: “Darwin is close but it’s Monday and tomorrow is the game. But he is very close.

“Millie [James Milner] and Stefan trained. Millie was on the bench and Stefan is now available again.”

Attacking trio Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) all remain sidelined for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk remains unavailable with a hamstring problem, while on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo continues his recovery from undergoing thigh surgery.

Liverpool face an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League top four this season. They sit ninth in the table and 10 points behind the Champions League spots. There is some debate whether Klopp should played a weakened side against Wolves in preparation for the visit of Chelsea on Saturday.

Klopp confirmed changes from the Brighton loss will be made. He said: “We go as strong as you can, but it always depends on the situation you are in.