Liverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Gravenberch, Konate, Jones: full Liverpool injury list and potential returns ahead of Man City - gallery

Liverpool injury latest ahead of the Premier League fixture against Man City.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 08:05 GMT

Liverpool have a chance to prove they are genuine Premier League title contenders when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Excitement has been building aplenty during the international break, with the hotly-anticipated encounter on the horizon. The Reds and City have forged a modern-day rivalry and they could again be involved in another battle for the top-flight crown.

Liverpool sit second in the table, having made a start to the 2023-24 season that has pleasantly surprised even the most optimistic of fans after a significant squad rebuild. Jurgen Klopp's side sit second in the table.

Yet to challenge current holders City will require some improving. It's widely accepted that Pep Guardiola's men have still to hit top gear and usually don't until the turn of the year.

With the encounter now just days away, here's a look at the injury situation for Liverpool and the players who could be back available.

1. Curtis Jones - hamstring

2. Ryan Gravenberch - knee

3. Ibrahima Konate - hamstring

4. Joe Gomez - unknown

