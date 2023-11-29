Liverpool injury news: Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota injury update as time frames confirmed
Liverpool injury news after Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota suffered blows in the 1-1 draw against Man City.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed how long Liverpool expect to be without Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.
The duo both suffered injuries in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Versatile forward Jota limped off early in the second half while goalkeeper Alisson was in severe discomfort in the closing stages of the game.
Klopp, speaking to the media ahead of the Reds' Europa League Group E encounter against LASK Linz at Anfield tomorrow, revealed that Alisson could be on the sidelines for potentially as many as four games. Jota, however, will take longer to recover.
Liverpool manager Klopp said: "Both are out. With Ali, it’s a bit lesser so we have to see. Not day by day, cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after then be OK. No [it’s not as bad as feared]. Bad enough.
"Diogo will take a bit longer. We have to see."