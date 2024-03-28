Andy Robertson was forced off in Scotland's loss against Northern Ireland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping that Andy Robertson will not be consigned to the treatment table for another sustained period.

The left-back worryingly limped out of Scotland's 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an ankle injury. Robertson suffered a shoulder issue when representing the Tartan Army in October, which led to him spending three months unavailable.

Robertson had a scan on Merseyside yesterday and Liverpool now await whether he can feature against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday when their Premier League title challenge recommences. The Reds have 10 games remaining and have the chance to pile the pressure on rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, who play later in the afternoon.

Robertson, 30, looked devastated when receiving treatment at Hampden Park but Scotland manager Steve Clarke was optimistic that the left-back's issue wasn't too serious.

Liverpool have had to contend with a plethora of injuries this season yet they continue to challenge for the title and are into the last eight of the Europa League - having already claimed the Carabao Cup. Jurgen Klopp will want some of his key men back as the Reds prepare for three games in eight days.

Curtis Jones has been absent for more than a month because of an ankle injury sustained in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February. Klopp admitted before the international break there is a chance the midfielder could make a return to action for Brighton's visit to Anfield.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold is targeting being back for the trip to Manchester United on Sunday 7 April. Liverpool's vice-captain hasn't been available for more than six weeks after aggravating a knee problem. It is also reported that Diogo Jota could be back after being stretchered off in the Brentford triumph.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been absent for the best part of two months - first with illness before he picked up a hamstring complaint in training on the eve of the Brentford game. However, speaking ahead of the 3-2 FA Cup loss to Man Utd, Klopp did not include Alisson in the list of players who could be back after the international break. That suggests the stopper is still a couple of weeks away from being fit.

Darwin Nunez pulled out of Uruguay duty with a tight hamstring but is expected to feature against Brighton. Ibrahima Konate will make a return after missing three games, having represented France during the break.