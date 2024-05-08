Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. Picture: Getty Images

Liverpool will be hoping that Diogo Jota can return to action for Jurgen Klopp’s final two games as manager.

The Portugal international has underlined his quality and value to the Reds when fit - but endured a frustrating campaign with injury. In total, Jota has scored 15 goals and recorded four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Yet he’s currently on the treatment table for a third time throughout 2023-24. Having previously had a hamstring complaint and then a knee problem, with the latter ruling him out of the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, Jota is now unavailable with a muscle issue. He suffered his setback after scoring in a 3-1 win at Fulham last month. As a result, Jota has missed Liverpool’s past three matches. The Reds now have only two games remaining and he’ll want to play his part in Klopp’s farewell.

The Anfield boss admitted before the 2-0 loss against Everton in the Merseyside derby that Jota would be absent for two weeks. That time frame has now been hit and all eyes will be on whether the ex-Wolves forward can be part of the match-day squad for the trip to Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Jota had not returned to training before the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. In truth, his main aim will be to be fit to represent Portugal at this summer’s European Championships in Germany. Liverpool have already secured third place in the Premier League and importantly qualified for the Champions League next term.

As a result, the Reds’ remaining games are effectively dead rubbers. Still, Liverpool will want to give Klopp the best send-off possible and that is by defeating Villa and then Wolves on the final day of the campaign at Anfield.

