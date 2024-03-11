Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to get players back fit if they are to maintain their Premier League title charge - and ambitions of winning four trophies.

The Reds shared an enthralling 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield as the race to be crowned top-flight champions remains razor-thin. Liverpool are now second in the table, behind Arsenal on goal difference, with City a point adrift. With 10 fixtures remaining, it appears the three-pronged battle will go down to the wire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not only competing for the Premier League, though. Klopp has a chance of bowing out at Anfield by claiming a quartet of prizes. The Reds have already added the Carabao Cup to the trophy cabinet after a thrilling 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley. They are also virtually into the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they hold a 5-1 aggregate lead over Sparta Prague ahead of the second leg on Thursday before travelling to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (15.30 GMT).

It's been a remarkable feat that Liverpool are in their position given their injury problems. The Reds have been plagued by fitness issues in recent months and it continues to be that way despite the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai overcoming issues. As a result, Liverpool have had to utilise their squad, with youngsters including Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas stepped up magnificently.

Speaking after the City draw, Klopp said: "All the stories we created with the kids and stuff are wonderful, wonderful, I couldn’t be happier about that, but of course we fight for the biggest prize in football. Today, Ibou Konate is out then we start all three of our other centre-halves and if one goes down and we play in the next six days two games with two centre-halves which play all the time. All these kind of things are really tricky but we came through it, and that’s why I said we played really good football in that time and we were lucky in moments: winning late, fighting hard, 99th minute and 118th minute and stuff like this.

"We don’t take that for granted but today the performance was really like: ‘One or two players back, we can change like we changed, oh yeah, that is cool’ and that is why I am really happy about that today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Plus, what that means for the next game I have no idea, I don’t even know a little bit about the situation [and] if anybody feels more than tired. I didn’t ask yet, but it is just good information for me, that we can play like that. I’m really happy about that and now let’s see what we can do from here."

Ibrahima Konate missed out against City having pulled up in the routing of Sparta. Liverpool are not too fearful about the centre-back's issue, however, and there are hopes he'll be back for United.

But four regular starters remain absent. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones both applauded the players on the Anfield pitch after the City encounter. Alexander-Arnold has a knee injury and isn't expected to be back until after the international break, which ensues after the United game.

Jones suffered ligament damage in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders previously admitted the midfielder was expected to return to fitness 'in and around' the international break. Jones was pictured arriving for Liverpool training carrying a protective boot - which is good and bad news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Gravenberch has missed the past four games with ankle ligament damage sustained in the Carabao Cup final. The Dutchman also was on the Anfield pitch after the City game and was not carrying any crutches that he used at Wembley.