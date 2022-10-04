The latest Liverpool injury news on Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay ahead of their Champions League clash against Rangers.

Liverpool return to action tonight when they welcome Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League (20.00 BST).

The Reds are looking to build some momentum, having endured a stuttering start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton last weekend and have taken just 10 points from their opening seven Premier League games.

In Europe, Liverpool have also had mixed fortunes so far. In their Champions League Group A opener, they suffered a chastening 4-1 loss away to Napoli before needing a late Joel Matip goal to defeat Ajax 2-1.

Now Rangers travel to Merseyside for a first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at the current Liverpool injury list and when several players may return to action.

Advertisement

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 29, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What happened

The centre-back picked up a muscle injury in Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly of the summer - a 3-0 loss to Strasbourg.

However, Konate is back in training.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Before the Brighton stalemate, Klopp admitted Konate needed training and he was left out of the match-day squad.

Klopp said: “Kelleher will play [for the] under-21s but needs training - likewise with Konate.”

Potential return game

Rangers (H), Tuesday 4 October.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Advertisement

What happened

The left-back suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 loss to Napoli last month.

What’s been said

Speaking ahead of the Brighton game, Klopp revealed Robertson was making good progress but could not say when he’d be back.

The Reds boss said:

Robertson was not spotted training ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Rangers.

Advertisement

Potential return game

Unknown.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The goalkeeper has been unavailable since virtually the start of pre-season. He’d had a groin injury.

Advertisement

What’s been said

Before Brighton, Klopp revealed that Kelleher would play for the under-21s against Arsenal.

He said: “Kelleher will play [for the] under-21s but needs training - likewise with Konate.”

That indeed was the case, with Kelleher helping the young Reds earn a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Now it’s a case when Klopp feels the Irishman is again able to deputise for Alisson Becker.

Potential return game

Advertisement

Rangers (H), Tuesday 4 October.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen has had a back problem since arriving on Merseyside.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Ramsay is now back in training and the plan is for him to get minutes for the under-21s.

Klopp said ahead of the Brighton game: “Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon he’s ready to train now.

“It’s really good and he’s training, training, training. There will probably be a point he will play for the under-21s because we play now all of the time - that’s fine.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Curtis Jones

Advertisement

What happened

The midfielder sustained a recurrence of a tibia problem he had been troubled with earlier this term.

What’s been said

Before the loss to Napoli, Klopp told that Jones’ injury isn’t as bad as the first time.

The Reds boss said: “Curtis, when he was out previously, had a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia.

Advertisement

“It was absolutely fine, no problem anymore. Trained twice, felt it again.

“It’s not as bad as the first time, but it’s bad enough to not be involved in team training again, which is not very helpful.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

Advertisement

What happened

Keita has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season, which came in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July.

The midfielder was first ill before picking up a muscle injury. As a result, Keita has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

What’s been said

Speaking earlier this month, Klopp said: “The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision.”

Potential return game

Advertisement

Unknown.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off injured in Liverpool’s friendly win over Crystal Palace. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The former Arsenal midfelder has been on the treatment table since July. He tore his hamstring in a friendly against Crystal Palace during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Like Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been left out of the Reds’ Champions League squad.

“The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision. With Ox, it’s the same.”

Potential return game