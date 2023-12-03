The centre-back was forced off in the second half of the Reds' 4-3 victory over Fulham. He went down fairly innocuously and could not continue. Liverpool are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule, with trips to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace coming on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

But the Reds are braced for a spell without Matip, who joins Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines. On Matip's injury, Reds boss Klopp told reporters: "We lost Joel. We obviously have no scan yet but after what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one. Unlucky but we have to get through this."