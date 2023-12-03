Register
Liverpool injury news: Joel Matip update as Jurgen Klopp gives worrying update after Fulham victory

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 17:07 GMT
Joel Matip of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Joel Matip of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp admitted that Joel Matip is set for a prolonged spell on the Liverpool treatment table.

The centre-back was forced off in the second half of the Reds' 4-3 victory over Fulham. He went down fairly innocuously and could not continue. Liverpool are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule, with trips to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace coming on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

But the Reds are braced for a spell without Matip, who joins Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines. On Matip's injury, Reds boss Klopp told reporters: "We lost Joel. We obviously have no scan yet but after what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one. Unlucky but we have to get through this."

