Jordan Henderson has been called up for England duty.

The Liverpool captain links up with the Three Lions at St George’s Park for Nations League games against Germany and Italy.

Henderson, 32, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was expected to return to action after the international duty.

But Henderson is seemingly ahead of schedule and now heads off for England duty to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips.

It’s a boost for Liverpool and they’ll be hoping Henderson returns to Anfield unscathed.