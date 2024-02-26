Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool look on from the substitutes bench prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool will do a head count of who is available to feature in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Reds were crowned Carabao Cup champions in dramatic circumstances with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley. Virgil van Dijk towered home a header in the 28th minute of extra-time following a goalless stalemate to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side claimed the first piece of silverware of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What made Liverpool's triumph more remarkable was that they were depleted in numbers, with 11 players absent from the squad. The Reds were hit by a triple blow before kick-off, with Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all failing late fitness tests. They were unavailable along with fellow regular starters Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker - who all may not be back until after the international break - along with long-term casualties Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

To compound Liverpool's difficulties, Ryan Gravenberch was forced off before half-time. He was on the end of a nasty challenge from Moises Caicedo that went unpunished. Gravenberch avoided an ankle break but does have ligament damage, which means he could now be set for a spell where he cannot feature.

Klopp has admitted that he has 'no idea' who can face Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton at Anfield given the monumental effort at Wembley and energy expended. In truth, it puts Liverpool's chances of winning four trophies - as they currently sit top of the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Europa League - in doubt.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were carrying issues towards the end of the Carabao Cup final, while Wataru Endo left the national stadium in a protective boot because of an ankle knock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have no clue who can play on Wednesday because we had players on the pitch until the end of the game who had problems," said the Liverpool boss. "We asked Harvey [Elliott] to stay, we asked Lucho [Luis Diaz] to stay up front, don't go back anymore. So, I have no idea who can play on Wednesday but for tonight it is a night I will never forget."

On Endo, Klopp said per Mail Online: 'Wataru Endo, oh my god. He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs I ever saw."

Klopp will be hoping to get some players back, but whether he risks Salah, Nunez or Szoboszlai remains to be seen.

Salah has a recurrence of a hamstring injury initially sustained representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. He was on the treatment table for four weeks but felt fatigue when making a goalscoring return in a 4-1 win at Brentford earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah was present at Wembley along with Nunez and Szoboszlai - who were spotted wildly celebrating after van Dijk won the showpiece encounter for Liverpool. Klopp said at his post-match press conference: "OK, Darwin [Nunez] and Dom [Szoboszlai] are obviously not fit in the moment, that's why they didn't play. But the celebration looked at 100 per cent, let me say it like that! I have to talk about that with the medical department! It is, for this group and for the club, a super-special night."

Szoboszlai, who has a hamstring complaint of his own, admitted that he'd hoped to feature but was not risked. Speaking to Hungarian outlet Match4, via Index, the midfielder said: “I would play, I told them, my plan is to return as soon as possible pain-free, but taking the risks involved.