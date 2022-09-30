The latest Liverpool team news on Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.

Four Liverpool players have returned to training ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion's visit to Anfield tomorrow (15.00 BST).

The Reds prepare for their first Premier League game in almost a month after fixtures against Wolves and Chelsea were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jurgen Klopp's side are aiming to build momentum after a stuttering start of the top-flight campaign, having garnered nine points from their opening six matches.

Jordan Henderson is back available as expected, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool captain has missed the past three games but was fit enough to be called up for England duty during the international break.

Henderson came on as a late substitute in the Three Lions’ 3-3 draw against Germany in the Nations League.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate was also spotted with his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 29, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The £36 million centre-back hasn't made an appearance all season, having suffered an injury in the final pre-season friendly of the summer against Strasbourg.

Klopp will now have to weigh up whether he feels Konate is ready to be part of his squad against Brighton.

Caoimhin Kelleher is another who hasn't made an outing this campaign. The goalkeeper has been struggling with a groin problem from early in pre-season and did not jet off with the squad to the Far East or Austria.

However, Kelleher was back working with the rest of the keepers and will be aiming to return to the fray sooner rather than later.

Calvin Ramsay will also be desperate to make his Liverpool debut. The Reds have been cautious with the summer signing from Aberdeen because of his age.

Ramsay, 19, has had an issue with his back but is seemingly edging closer to availability.

However, there was no Andy Robertson in training.

The left-back has a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League before the international break.