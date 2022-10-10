‘No idea’ - Jurgen Klopp shares worrying Liverpool update ahead of Rangers and Man City games
Liverpool injury update on Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold after Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Arsenal.
Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold will both undergo scans after coming off in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.
Diaz limped off in the first half at the Emirates Stadium with a knee injury.
And to make matters worse, Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time with a twisted ankle.
Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal means they’re now 14 points behind in the Premier League title race.
They have a big week ahead, with a trip to Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday before they welcome Manchester City to Anfield.
And Klopp gave an ominous early prognosis on both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold’s problems.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “Lucho we had to change before [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good.
“He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle.
“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”