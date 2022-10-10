Liverpool injury update on Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold after Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Arsenal.

Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold will both undergo scans after coming off in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Diaz limped off in the first half at the Emirates Stadium with a knee injury.

And to make matters worse, Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time with a twisted ankle.

Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal means they’re now 14 points behind in the Premier League title race.

They have a big week ahead, with a trip to Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday before they welcome Manchester City to Anfield.

And Klopp gave an ominous early prognosis on both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold’s problems.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “Lucho we had to change before [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good.

“He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle.