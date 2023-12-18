Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup as they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Wednesday evening (20.00 GMT).

The Reds' chief priority this season is to return to the Premier League top four. While Jurgen Klopp's side may sit second in the table and just a point behind Arsenal, the Liverpool manager insists he's not interested in the title race at this moment.

However, a potential trip to Wembley is something that will attract Klopp. Although the Carabao Cup is most likely at the bottom of the Reds' wish list, they'll hardly pass up the chance of silverware with the final on the horizon. No team has won the competition more than Liverpool's nine, with the latest arriving two campaigns ago.

Klopp will be wanting more cutting edge from his troops when they entertain West Ham. Liverpool dominated in their 0-0 draw against Manchester United, having a total of 34 shots but there was a dearth of clear-cut opportunities created. The Hammers, meanwhile, head into the encounter against the backdrop of a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ahead of the clash, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Joel Matip - out The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham and now could miss the rest of the season.

2 . Diogo Jota - out The Liverpool forward has a muscle issue. Jota has been back running on the grass but this game may come too early.

3 . Alexis Mac Allister - out The midfielder suffered a nasty cut against Sheffield United. Mac Allister has missed the past three games and a report in Argentina suggested he'll also miss the West Ham clash.