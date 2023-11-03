Register
Liverpool injury, team and transfer talking points from Jurgen Klopp press conference - gallery

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool's clash with Luton Town this weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT

Liverpool will face off against their first newly-promoted side this weekend in Luton Town as they travel to Kenilworth Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are in brilliant form having lost just once this season and they continued their hot streak during the week as they edged out Bournemouth in the EFL Cup thanks to a late winner from Darwin Nunez.

Games are coming thick and fast and there are still two more to play before November 12, Klopp has plenty of decisions to make - but he boasts a mostly fully fit squad.

With another away trip to contend with, here's all the key talking points that Klopp said during his conference.

1. Darwin Nunez form

"The first year was hard for him and for me. Massive talent with huge potential but it was difficult to unfold it. Now his English is so much better, he's settled in the team and everything is different. This is only the start for him. Long may it continue. It's only the beginning. I am a bit afraid of the heights he could reach."

2. Stefan Bajcetic Injury update

"With Stefan, it's one of these things. His quality, potential, everybody can see. What a player. But his body was not ready yet. We have to put the brake on and wait until it's all fine. Then LFC has a wonderful player to use." Photo: Andrew Powell

3. Thiago injury update

“It's an ongoing thing, and we can't put any pressure. We expect him back start of the 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫. Can't wait to have him back.”

4. Cody Gakpo form

"He is a top, top player and a really good character. The boys up front really like each other. There is no battle. They all want to start, they know they can all play together." Photo: Mike Hewitt

