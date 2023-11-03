Liverpool injury, team and transfer talking points from Jurgen Klopp press conference - gallery
Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool's clash with Luton Town this weekend.
Liverpool will face off against their first newly-promoted side this weekend in Luton Town as they travel to Kenilworth Road on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds are in brilliant form having lost just once this season and they continued their hot streak during the week as they edged out Bournemouth in the EFL Cup thanks to a late winner from Darwin Nunez.
Games are coming thick and fast and there are still two more to play before November 12, Klopp has plenty of decisions to make - but he boasts a mostly fully fit squad.
With another away trip to contend with, here's all the key talking points that Klopp said during his conference.