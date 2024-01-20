Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth (16.30 GMT).

The Reds return to action after their winter break and have had their lead at the top of the table clashed to two points. However, they can put more pressure on second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa with a triumph over the Cherries.

Dominik Szoboszlai has missed the Reds' previous two matches with a hamstring injury. The midfielder, signed for £60 million in the summer transfer window, has been a key player since his arrival but was not spotted in training earlier this week.

Klopp has admitted Szoboszlai won't feature against Bournemouth - but is getting close to returning to action along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in the 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory at Arsenal earlier this month. Robertson, meanwhile, spent time in Dubai as he edges closer to returning from a shoulder injury. The left-back has not played since having surgery in October.

Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “They are all positive but not ready. But they are all going in the right direction, getting closer and closer and closer. Some of them might be in kind of part of team training next week.

“But for the Bournemouth game, I don’t expect anybody back. I hope nobody [else] will be out until then.

“But after Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham, we will see how the boys do. But they are all close. Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close. All going in the right direction, that’s all positive, but for the weekend’s game, no.”