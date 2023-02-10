Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Everton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds had four players back in training on Thursday. Diogo Jota has not played for Liverpool since October because of a calf injury.

Arthur Melo, meanwhile, has managed just 13 minutes of action during his loan spell from Juventus, having been forced to undergo thigh surgery.

Virgil van Dijk has missed the past month with a hamstring injury, while Roberto Firmino hasn’t played since the restart of the season after the World Cup because of a problem.

On the injury situation, Klopp said: “Players are back in training still in different stages. Diogo is the closest, he’s trained for two days so another three days training possibly. He’s in contention, I would say.

“Bobby, the next one. I don’t know. We have to see training intensity. Virgil, I don’t think he’s that close already but we will work.

