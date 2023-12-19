Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pep Lijnders has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool's games against West Ham United and Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds face the Hammers in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tomorrow before they face the Gunners in a Premier League top-of-the-table showdown on three days later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Gravenberch was forced off injured in last weekend's 0-0 draw against Manchester United with a hamstring injury. It means he's likely to be unavailable for West Ham but could be back for Arsenal. Assistant manager Lijnders said: “We thought there was really something, he came off during the game and you saw immediately when he came off what that did to the team as well, he was playing really well. Especially against these man-marking sides, he plays unbelievable. But he had a scan and it’s only DOMS, which is fatigue, so that’s a really good thing. He will train hopefully today, let’s see where he is. We have to be careful of course because that’s a sign. So that’s a good one.”

Lijnders added: "If a player is fatigued and coming off, there is no muscle tear. There's nothing in the muscle but the muscle is fatigued but we have to be careful. Hopefully, he can train today, we have to judge it but especially he has to judge it himself. I can't see why he wouldn't be available for the next week. Let's see, the games come quick."

Alexis Mac Allister has missed the previous three games after suffering a nasty cut to his knee in a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United earlier this month. Liverpool don't expect the midfielder to be back for either West Ham or Arsenal - and he may not feature until the new year. Lijnders added: "Alexis is out. He is a player we miss. Sometimes it's really rushed, he plays really calm and we miss a few boys. With Wata (Endo) stepping up, Ryan, Curtis (Jones), Harvey (Elliott), Dom (Szoboszlai). "It will go into the new year. That could be possible and we play 1 January so let's see."

Diogo Jota has been absent for the past six matches because of a hamstring problem. He's back in training but Liverpool may be cautious given the nature of his setback.