Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to get good news on the extent of Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones’ respective injuries.

The Reds’ 4-1 win over Brentford last weekend to stay two points clear at the top of the table although the triumph was blighted by setbacks suffered to the pair along with Diogo Jota.

Jota’s issue is the worst of the trio, with reports in Portugal suggesting that the forward could be set for a period of two months on the sidelines after being stretchered off at the Gtec Community Stadium.

Liverpool have a big week as they welcome strugglers Luton Town to Anfield on Wednesday before they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. They’re already expected to be without key pair Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstrin) - and will not want any further absences.

Jones managed to leave the pitch in west London unassisted in the 33rd minute. The midfielder tried to continue after receiving treatment but a heavy knock meant he could not continue.

Jones did leave the stadium on crutches but manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that it was normal procedure. Klopp said: “I don’t know how it developed during the second half because I saw him at half-time when it was alright-ish, but I don’t know what happened since then.”

Nunez opened the scoring against Brentford with a magnificent finish when chipping goalkeeper Mark Flekken in the 34th minute. It was a surprise when Cody Gakpo emerged from the tunnel for the second half, with Nunez not reappearing.

There had been a debate whether the setbacks suffered to Jota and Jones meant that Klopp wanted more of a focal point to spearhead the attack, despite Nunez being a menace in the opening 45 minutes. But the Liverpool manager confirmed after the game that the Uruguay international was withdrawn so his issue did not develop further.

Klopp said: “Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on and that worked out really well.”

Nunez hasn't missed a game because of injury this season. He did have a minor muscle problem when on Uruguay duty in September but was fit enough to come off the bench in Liverpool's win over Wolves after the international break.

What’s more, the Reds were without Alisson Becker against Brentford. The goalkeeper was set to return to the match-day squad, having missed the 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. But a suspected hamstring problem in the Reds’ final training session meant that Caoimhin Kelleher again deputised. Klopp said: "It’s a muscle thing and we don’t know yet we have to wait.

"That’s always how it is. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more."

Alisson was already set to be on the bench for the Carabao Cup final, with Kelleher the designated keeper for the competition. The No.1 stopper missed two matches in December because of a similar issue.