Liverpool will be hoping that three of their attacking players do not join the already jam-packed treatment room after the loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds suffered a 4-3 defeat following extra-time at Old Trafford as their dreams of winning four trophies this season came to an end. Having led the tie twice, Jurgen Klopp's side's hectic recent fixture schedule eventually caught up with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was Liverpool's eighth in 25 days all the way they've had to deal with an injury crisis. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were all again absent against United while the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai have not long recovered from their own fitness problems.

"Then it got really hard for us, then it was really hard for us," said Anfield boss Klopp. "That was now the first time that I really saw my team struggling, that’s how it is. We played a lot of football recently."

To compound Liverpool's disappointment, they did not come out of the encounter unscathed. Klopp confirmed that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all suffered problems and will now be assessed as the season pauses for the international break.

Diaz sustained a groin problem and was substituted in the 114th minute. The winger is due to link-up with Colombia for friendlies against Spain and Romania. South American newspaper El Tiempo reports that 'it is hoped that his situation is not serious and he can join his colleagues for these meetings'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez had a hamstring issue but Klopp believed it was not soo serious. The striker, who assisted Alexis Mac Allister's goal and his shot led to Mo Salah's effort before half-time, is in Uruguay's squad for games as the Basque Country and newly-crowned AFCON champions the Ivory Coast.

Gakpo came off the bench against United and twisted his ankle. The forward is due to meet up with Holland for friendlies with Scotland and Germany.

What's more, it will be intriguing as to whether Konate now heads off to represent France. The defender lost the race to be fit and face United as he was ruled out of a third successive game.