Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool fans aplenty were saying the same thing after they watched their side drop points in the Premier League title race.

After a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, with the Reds failing to beat their bitter rivals at the third attempt this season, supporters lamented that Diogo Jota could not be brought off the bench at Old Trafford.

Kopites felt that the Portugal international's thrust and craft could have been the difference between a share of the spoils or ensuring Jurgen Klopp's side regained a two-point advantage over Arsenal in the battle to be crowned champions. Instead, Liverpool's fate is no longer in their own hands as they're level with the Gunners with seven fixtures remaining but have a worse goal difference of nine.

Klopp will be hoping that he can get players back fit from now until the end of the season - most specifically Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker.

Jota hasn't been available since he was stretchered off in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February with a knee injury. The forward had been in magnificent form between recovering from a hamstring problem at Burnley on Boxing Day and his latest setback. Jota had recorded six goals and four assists in all matches in all competitions during that period, stepping up with aplomb while Mo Salah was at the African Cup of Nations where he sustained a hamstring complaint.

Jota is making progress from his issue. And according to Klopp he is due to return to parts of team training this week along with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds' vice-captain has a knee injury of his own, aggravated a previous problem in a 3-1 win over Burnley on 10 February which saw him forced off at half-time. Conor Bradley has deputised superbly in the absence of Alexander-Arnold, while Joe Gomez has shown his qualities in the right-back role. But Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of, if not the best player in the world in the position.

Jota and Alexander-Arnold are at a similar stage of their rehabilitation and could join the rest of the squad this week. Klopp, speaking ahead of the 3-1 win over Sheffield United, said: “Diogo and Trent are together in a group, which helps both, but [it] looks like from next week on they will be hopefully in parts of team training, and then we will see the rest.”

Should the pair have a clear week, it is a possibility that they could return to the squad for the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker travelled to Old Trafford to watch the United draw and could also be back in part of team training this week. The No.1 goalkeeper has been absent for two months - first because of illness before sustaining a hamstring issue on the eve of the Brentford game. Klopp admitted Alisson's setback was 'rather serious'.

Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up magnificently while Alisson has been on the treatment table. But the Brazil international is regarded as the best in the world in his position and his experience in the final games would be marked.

On Alisson, Klopp said: "Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, so I just see them through the fence, but that looks good as well. I think in his mind as well, next week parts of team training."