Liverpool are hoping that their mounting injury issues do not derail their Premier League title charge.

The Reds kept their nerve to move back to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend. Manchester City had leapfrogged to the summit after a 2-0 victory against Everton but Jurgen Klopp's men were not fazed, with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on target at Anfield.

Yet the disappointment was that Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a recurrence of a knee injury that forced him to be substituted at half-time. The right-back was ruled out of action for three weeks after the turn of the year and missed four games. However, the Reds now have a wait on the extent of Alexander-Arnold's problem.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad, but he felt it again and we have to see, we have to assess it.

"Trent said it's fine, but it's not fine [because] he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off."

Liverpool have a clear week of training as they prepare to make the trip to Brentford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds will be hoping that Mo Salah could be back in time to face the Bees. The winger picked up a hamstring injury while representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations last month and that has kept him on the treatment table. Salah posted photos on Instagram of himself in the gym at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre yesterday in his bid to regain full fitness.

Klopp revealed ahead of the Burnley triumph that the Reds hope Salah, who has scored 18 goals this season, can make a partial return to training this week. He said: “Right direction. We hope, but we don’t know, we hope that he can be part of parts of training next week. But we have to see, he is going through all the phases now and it’s positive. It’s either next week or the week after.”

Liverpool were also without Ibrahima Konate against Burnley, who was forced to serve a one-match ban after his red card in the loss at Arsenal. The centre-back will be back for the Brentford clash, which is a boost.

Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker were both absent because of illness. Gomez had flu and reported for duty on the eve of the game but still had a temperature so was not risked. That suggests a likely return to the squad against Burnley. However, goalkeeper Alisson could not 'drink or sleep' so much will depend on his recovery.

There is also a chance that Conor Bradley could return to Merseyside this week. The 20-year-old is given compassionate leave after the passing of his father and the club are giving him as much time as possible. However, Klopp revealed that Bradley could be back in training. “The boy gets as long as he needs with his family. I think [from] next week on, he will be back in training, but we have to see," said the German.

“If he doesn’t feel like it, that’s fine as well. In the moment, he’s still with his family and in the best place.”

Dominik Szoboszlai has a hamstring issue, with a return date not given. The midfielder remains doubtful as to whether he could feature in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday 25 February.