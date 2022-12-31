Liverpool injury news on Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott after Leicester win.

Harvey Elliott came off in Liverpool’s defeat of Leicester. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update on Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott after the win against Leicester City.

The Reds ended 2022 with a 2-1 victory over the Foxes to move within two points of the Premier League top four.

Advertisement

But Liverpool saw Robertson withdrawn in the 62nd minute before Elliott came off in the 86th minute.

On the pair, Klopp said: “Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, injured Robbo a little bit. In our warm-up game, he hit him with a knee at the hip, so it was a dead leg.