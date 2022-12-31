Harvey Elliott came off in Liverpool’s defeat of Leicester. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update on Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott after the win against Leicester City.
The Reds ended 2022 with a 2-1 victory over the Foxes to move within two points of the Premier League top four.
But Liverpool saw Robertson withdrawn in the 62nd minute before Elliott came off in the 86th minute.
On the pair, Klopp said: “Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, injured Robbo a little bit. In our warm-up game, he hit him with a knee at the hip, so it was a dead leg.
“He could play but then at one point the muscle closed and he couldn’t play on. Harvey got a knock, which was quite painful, but when you see the situation because it is clear that’s painful, but that’s it, I think.”