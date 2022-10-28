Liverpool injury news ahead of their clash against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Anfield (19.45 BST).

Thiago Alcantara has missed the past two games with an ear infection. He pulled out late in the morning of the 1-0 loss to Nottignham Forest last weekend. But Klopp has confirmed that the midfielder is available for the clash.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson suffered a whack to the knee in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

Klopp said: “With Henderson, we have to wait a bit. It’s a knock, he was a bit stiff. I expect him to be back.”

Naby Keita returned to trainining earlier this week. However, the midfielder is still not in contention to feature given the length of his time on the sidelines.

Joel Matip (calf) is still not quite ready to play as he continues his recovery. Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) all remain absent until after the World Cup.

Klopp himself will alos be in action after escaping a touchline ban for his behaviour during the victory over Manchester City earlier this month.

Klopp was red-carded late in the game after directing angry protests at referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant over no foul being given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to leave the pitch during Liverpool’s match against Man City

On Thursday he was found guilty of improper conduct and handed a £30,000 fine by an independent panel, rather than a ban.

Asked on Friday if he felt it was a fair punishment, Klopp said: “I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine. I said ‘how can you not, how can you not?’

“I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine. Should I have got a ban? I don’t know. I never was in this situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know.

