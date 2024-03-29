Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted in Liverpool's 3-1 loss against Arsenal. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Brighton at Anfield (14.00 BST).

The Reds' title charge recommences after the international break and they have the chance to move top of the table with a victory ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's meeting later in the afternoon.

Liverpool have had plenty of injury problems this campaign and they were given another scare when Andy Robertson was forced off in Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland with an ankle injury. Ibrahima Konate made a return to action for France, having missed the Reds' previous three games but was not spotted training with Klopp's squad on Thursday.

Curtis Jones (ankle) was another absent from the session, having been unavailable since mid-February but there was hope he could be back against Brighton. Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (knee) have also been absent since last month. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, here's what Klopp had to say on the current injury situation.

Andy Robertson

Robo, we'll take it day by day. We will see. Will not train today but it's not as bad so that's fine.

Ibrahima Konate

Ibou was an extra rest day, nothing else.

Curtis Jones

Curtis, I'm not sure (if he'll be fit for Brighton) but he will be in training.

Darwin Nunez

He's fine. Did his rehab during the week. Trained the first day partially since we are back and since then has been in full training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker

From the next week, on step by step I think they will join parts of team training and then team training so we'll see. None of them are close to team training but all take their steps.

They are not tomorrow back, not Sunday back, probably not next week but then step by step, they have to get through all these different periods.

Stefan Bajcetic

He's now in partial training with the under-21s, he'll be in full training with the under-21s next week then we will see.