Liverpool 'interested' in Brazil international after club have €15 million bid rejected
Liverpool are interested in signing Alisson Becker's Brazil team-mate - according to reports in the country.
The Reds may have to sign not one but two goalkeepers this summer. Third-choice stopper Adrian looks set to depart after five years at Anfield. Despite being offered a new contract, the 37-year-old appears set to return to boyhood club Real Betis.
Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher's future is uncertain. The Republic of Ireland international has admitted that he would like to become a Np.1, having served as back-up to Alisson for several seasons. Kelleher made 26 appearances in the 2023-24 season and is keen for regular minutes now he's aged 25.
As a result, Liverpool may have to dip into the transfer market to bolster their goalkeeping department; And according to GE Globo, the Reds have shown interest. The 25-year-old is currently rubbing shoulders with Allison as Brazil aim for Copa America glory in the USA.
Bento, who plays for Athletico Paranaense in his homeland, has been capped twice for his country. He featured against England in a 1-0 win at Wembley in March.
It is reported that Inter Milan have €15 million bid turned down for Bento and they have turned their attention to Genoa’s Josep Martinez. However, Liverpool are not the only ones tracking Bento, with Portuguese giants Sporting CP and Benfica said to be keen.
