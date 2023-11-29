Liverpool are interested in a player who ripped Manchester City apart in the Champions League - they're also looking at a German starlet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is now just a few weeks away. Liverpool have had a strong start to the 2023/24 Premier League season - who are they looking to sign so they can push on in the second half of the campaign?

The Reds are thought to be interested in a player who ripped Manchester City to shreds in the Champions League this season - additionally, they're also believed to be in pursuit of one of the world's leading young footballers. But can they seal a deal for either of them?

Liverpool 'very hot' on idea of signing Loïs Openda

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are 'very hot' on RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, according to Sacha Tavolieri on X - he described the 23-year-old as a 'wonderful talent' in his post on the site. It's unclear if any other clubs are in the race, as only Liverpool were explicitly mentioned by him.

Last night, when Leipzig took on Manchester City in the Champions League, Openda announced his presence on the world stage by putting two goals beyond Stefan Ortega in the Citizens' net. The German club would ultimately go on to lose by a score of 3-2, but Openda's performance was nonetheless widely praised.

Liverpool interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are among the clubs who are reportedly battling for Florian Wirtz, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on X. Bayern are thought to be leading the race for his services - it appears that Wirtz would prefer a domestic move as opposed to an international one.