Liverpool interested in player who destroyed Man City and German wonderkid
Liverpool are interested in a player who ripped Manchester City apart in the Champions League - they're also looking at a German starlet.
The January transfer window is now just a few weeks away. Liverpool have had a strong start to the 2023/24 Premier League season - who are they looking to sign so they can push on in the second half of the campaign?
The Reds are thought to be interested in a player who ripped Manchester City to shreds in the Champions League this season - additionally, they're also believed to be in pursuit of one of the world's leading young footballers. But can they seal a deal for either of them?
Liverpool 'very hot' on idea of signing Loïs Openda
Liverpool are 'very hot' on RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, according to Sacha Tavolieri on X - he described the 23-year-old as a 'wonderful talent' in his post on the site. It's unclear if any other clubs are in the race, as only Liverpool were explicitly mentioned by him.
Last night, when Leipzig took on Manchester City in the Champions League, Openda announced his presence on the world stage by putting two goals beyond Stefan Ortega in the Citizens' net. The German club would ultimately go on to lose by a score of 3-2, but Openda's performance was nonetheless widely praised.
Liverpool interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
Liverpool are among the clubs who are reportedly battling for Florian Wirtz, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on X. Bayern are thought to be leading the race for his services - it appears that Wirtz would prefer a domestic move as opposed to an international one.
Wirtz's contract does not include a release clause - nevertheless, it is unlikely that Leverkusen will be willing to part ways with him for anything else than an astronomical transfer fee. For now, Wirtz is '100% committed' to Leverkusen and their campaign.