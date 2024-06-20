Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The defender has been hailed for his composed performances and is linked with a move

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Riccardo Calafiori who has been dubbed the ‘next Sergio Ramos’.

The Italian defender shone for Bologna last season and started in Italy’s opening game at Euro 2024 where many football fans witnessed him for the first time. Sporting a headband, long hair and an air of grace on the ball, he quickly drew comparison to players of old from Italy and he is currently being targeted by multiple clubs across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest compliment that has been paid to him has come from ex-England manager and Italian legend Fabio Capello. He drew on his past experiences and compared the defender to Ramos, who he coached at Real Madrid in 2006. “If I have to compare the Bologna defender to a player from the past, the first thought goes to a young Sergio Ramos,” Capello wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In 2006/07, in my second stint on the Real Madrid bench, I coached the Spaniard, who had arrived the previous season from Sevilla. Calafiori, just like Ramos, transformed from a full-back into a centre-back. And I can assure you that Sergio Ramos, as nasty as we remember him now, became that way over time.”

High praise indeed - but his figures certainly back it up. Not only can he defend but he is a stylish player on the ball. He ranks between the 88th-99th percentiles for progressive passes received, successful take-ons, interceptions, shot-creating-actions and assists per 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad