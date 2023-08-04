Liverpool investment news as Chelsea make shock $500m ‘decision’ that could impact FSG

Fenway Spors Group are looking for new investors in Liverpool but Chelsea are now reportedly doing the same.

Todd Boehly. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group's hunt for new investment in Liverpool continues.

It's approaching nine months since it emerged that FSG made the decision to place the Reds on the market. When the news was broken last November, it was not clear as to whether John Henry and Co. were looking for a full or partial sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has since been confirmed that FSG are only looking to sell a stake - suggested to be between 10-15% - in the club they purchased for £300 million in 2010.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan recently admitted during the pre-season tour of Singapore that conversations were continuing in terms of investment. FSG are keen to find the right partner who they can go into business with.

However, the Boston-based group may now have fresh competition on their hands - as a Premier League rival are also reportedly seeking investment.

According to Bloomberg, Chelsea have made the shock decision to approach investors 'about raising capital' and that any 'financial investor could inject money in return for a stake'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London-based outfit were only purchased in May 2022 by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after former owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell. Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A fee of £2.5 billion was paid for Chelsea, with the promise of an additional £1.75 billion promised to be invested over the next decade.

Chelsea spent around £600 million on transfers during Boehly's first season but finished just 12th in the Premier League last season - sacking head coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter along the way. As a consequence, the Stamford Bridge outfit will spend the 2023-24 season outside of Europe and missing out on the lucrative revenue from the Champions League will be a significant financial blow.