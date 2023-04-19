Liverpool investment news as ‘concrete’ Qatar interest claim made

There was never any real concrete interest from parties in Qatar over a possible Liverpool takeover.

That’s according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) continue to seek investors for the Reds.

It emerged at the start of November that FSG had put the Anfield outfit on the market. The American group are looking for a partial sale - suggested at around 10-15% - and principal owner John Henry recently admitted he has been in discussions with potential investors.

However, after the news was first broken by The Athletic at the start of November, a swathe of parties were linked in regard to a full takeover of the club. A joint Saudi-Qatari bid was mooted while Qatar Investment Authority - the country’s sovereign wealth fund - was another linked. Since then, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has entered the race to purchase Manchester United.

Liverpool have endured an underwhelming season on the pitch and sit just eighth in the Premier League table. What’s more, sporting director Julian Ward will leave in the summer and is still to be replaced. Director of Research Ian Graham is also to depart although Will Spearman has been announced as his successor.

Jacobs, speaking to LFC Transfer Room, insists that officials behind the scenes at Liverpool remain in close contact with the FSG hierarchy and it is business as usual.

He said: “FSG never promised a full sale and it’s still likely that investment will come into the club at some point.

“This is one of those where the fan base got caught up with Qatar interest and full sale. There was never anything really concrete in that. It’s very easy from the outside [looking] in to see the club is quite unstable. Obviously, on the football side, things haven’t gone according to plan but Liverpool’s recruitment team are operating in the exact same way.

“They’ve got a close relationship with all the senior figures at the club including FSG and you’ve still got a few senior figures on the recruitment team or leadership side that are still there and working, doing business as usual.