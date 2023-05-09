Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could attract investors for Liverpool from the Middle East or India - but parties from the USA remain the likeliest option.

That is the verdict of sports finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, speaking to LiverpoolWorld with Grosvenor Sport.

It has been six months since it emerged that FSG had placed the Reds on the market. Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that the American group were looking for new partners rather than a complete sale of the club - and talks were afoot. A host of potential investors have been linked. They included the US-based Liberty Media - who own Formula One - along with Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca.

A potential Qatar takeover was tentatively mooted but looks out of the question, while Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Indian-based parties have previously been mentioned.

Plumley, a senior lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam University, reckons that FSG’s decision on investment will ultimately come down to what their motivations are.

He said: “I think that ultimately depends on the motives of the owners. If you look at the back story to that, American investors, consortiums, private equity firms, tend to be in it for return on investment. They tend to want to go into things with a plan to make money in the long term, more profit maximising.

“That type of investment also sort of fits with FSG and their approach we’ve seen you know their multi, it’s multi-sport, multi-club isn’t it? They own franchises in America that are not just in football and we’ve seen that tie-in with the brand and LeBron James and all of that activation. So that kind of fits with their approach which is where you are looking is that a safer play then for them, if they’re going to court investment, is it in a similar way to how they’ve operated?

“If you’re being more radical with your target then you’re looking at areas where you perhaps think the club can grow. And again, notably, there you’re looking at the Middle East. India maybe as the next market, China seems to have gone away with its investment in football. The government’s kind of pulled that back a little bit.

