Liverpool are now preparing for Europa League action after a disappointing draw with Luton Town on Sunday. The point may have felt like a win with the late equaliser, but it is still undoubtedly a setback in the big picture.

The Reds are now preparing for a trip to the South of France to take on Toulouse ahead of facing Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Zielinski interest

Liverpool are said to be interested in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski having previously shown an interest. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Reds are likely to battle Juventus to sign the Poland international whose contract is up next summer.

That means Liverpool could move to agree a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder from January 1 should no new contract be agreed in the meantime. It's reported Klopp tried to sign Zielinski back in 2016 before pivoting to Georginio Wijnaldum. Should Liverpool want the midfielder before next summer, it's reported Napoli could sanction a deal as cheap as £14million during the January window to avoid losing him for free months later.

Phillips race

Liverpool are also said to be interested in a move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as they look to add depth to the defensive midfield position. Phillips will almost certainly leave City in January amid limited opportunities, with the former Leeds star already admitting that he has a decision to make if he wants to get in next summer's England squad for the Euros.