Register
BREAKING
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Homes evacuated and bomb squad called after grenades found
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid

Liverpool 'involved' in Kalvin Phillips race as Jurgen Klopp 'circles back' for Serie A target

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as they prepare for European action.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are now preparing for Europa League action after a disappointing draw with Luton Town on Sunday. The point may have felt like a win with the late equaliser, but it is still undoubtedly a setback in the big picture.

The Reds are now preparing for a trip to the South of France to take on Toulouse ahead of facing Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Zielinski interest

Most Popular

Liverpool are said to be interested in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski having previously shown an interest. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Reds are likely to battle Juventus to sign the Poland international whose contract is up next summer.

That means Liverpool could move to agree a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder from January 1 should no new contract be agreed in the meantime. It's reported Klopp tried to sign Zielinski back in 2016 before pivoting to Georginio Wijnaldum. Should Liverpool want the midfielder before next summer, it's reported Napoli could sanction a deal as cheap as £14million during the January window to avoid losing him for free months later.

Phillips race

Liverpool are also said to be interested in a move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as they look to add depth to the defensive midfield position. Phillips will almost certainly leave City in January amid limited opportunities, with the former Leeds star already admitting that he has a decision to make if he wants to get in next summer's England squad for the Euros.

TalkSport say Liverpool and Newcastle United are the leading candidates amid a whole host of interested clubs ahead of the January window. Newcastle need to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali, while Tottenham are also said to be interested amid their fine start to the season.

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsEuropa LeagueLuton TownJurgen KloppNewcastle UnitedPremier League