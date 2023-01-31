Liverpool have reportedly been checking out the squads of PSG, Juventus and Atletico Madrid in a bid to sign a loan midfielder on January transfer deadline day.

In the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s loss to Brighton, Jurgen Klopp made a frank admission ahead of transfer deadline day.

In truth, it wasn’t the sort of thing that Kopites wanted to hear after they’d witnessed the Reds crash out of the FA Cup - further diminishing the chances of a piece of silverware being yielded this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, the clamour for fresh faces before the January window closed was rife. But in the bowels of the Amex Stadium, Klopp scotched such a notion.

“No, nothing will happen in this transfer window,” the Liverpool boss declared.

Having already purchased Cody Gakpo for an initial £37 million from PSV Eindhoven, Klopp insisted his business was complete.

However, that defiant statement conflicts with a report from the Daily Mail. It is claimed that Liverpool ‘may look to sign a midfielder’ and are ‘assessing the squads of top European sides like Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus’.

Indeed, that’s the approach that the Reds took in the summer when they recruited Arthur Melo from Juventus on deadline day. And assessing each of the aforementioned clubs’ squads, there may only realistically be three players who Klopp could sign if a loan approach is to be made.

Renato Sanches - PSG

Advertisement

Advertisement

The name will be familiar to Liverpool fans - and of those this country, in fact. Sanches had a loan spell at Swansea City from Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 season when he was a promising prospect although he failed to sparkle.

Still, Sanches got his career firmly back on track when he joined Lille in 2019. He spent three years at the French outfit and in 2020-21 they pulled a miraculous upset to claim the Ligue 1 title ahead of PSG.

Sanches joined the Parisians last summer but has made only 16 appearances to date and has been injured on a couple of occasions. With the likes of Marco Veratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha and Fabio Ruiz ahead in the pecking order, more regular game-time elsewhere could tempt both Sanches and PSG. He has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid

There’s no doubt that sections of supporters may want to stay clear of the 28-year-old. Saul, of course, spent last season on loan at Chelsea but proved underwhelming. He managed just 10 Premier League outings in total.

Having gone back to Diego Simeone’s side, he’s played 22 times this campaign in all competitions but less than half of those have been starts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s fair to say that it would be a gamble for Klopp’s side to take but one that could pay off if Saul could recapture his best form.

Nicolo Fagioli - Juventus

The Old Lady have already loaned Arthur to Anfield this campaign so the relationship between the two clubs must be cordial.

With Juve losing Weston McKennie to Leeds United, they may be reluctant to allow another midfielder to depart.

But with Paul Pogba now back to full fitness, perhaps allowing youngster Fagioli to exit the club to enhance his progress could appeal. He’s come through the academy ranks at the Juventus Stadium and spent last term on loan at Serie B side Cremonese where he played 33 times.

This campaign, Fagioli has made 14 appearances for Juve with eight of them have been starts.

Advertisement

Advertisement