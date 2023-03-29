The highly-rated centre-back from the Bundesliga could be a shrewd signing, but it could also spell the end for one of Liverpool’s current defenders.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting the soon-to-be free agent Evan Ndicka this summer which could spell the end of either Joel Matip or Joe Gomez’s career’s at the club.

Ndicka has developed a strong reputation as part of Frankfurt’s talented side in recent seasons, playing a key role in their Europa League triumph last season and is valued around £32m.

Despite that, he’s decided to run down his current deal which is set to expire in the summer and it’s likely the Frenchman will not be short of options come the summer window.

As reported by David Maddock, the Daily Mirror Nothern Correspondent, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested but a centre-back is reportedly one of Jurgen Klopp’s priorities as part of his rebuild.

Liverpool are in a ‘fight’ to secure his signature and the fact that he is available on a free transfer would allow Klopp to focus his summer transfer kitty on his midfield rebuild, with the expensively priced Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount amongst his targets.

Consequently, Liverpool already boast Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Gomez, Matip and Nathaniel Phillips as centre-back options but its likely we will see Phillips depart in the summer, and either one of Gomez or Matip could also leave.

Gomez and Matip have come under fire for their performances at times this season, both individually and as a pair, especially in the away losses to Brighton, Wolves and Brentford.

Matip, 31, has a deal at the club until 2024 and it was revealed recently by the Athletic’s James Pearce that if a suitable offer came in, the club could accept it - but he isn’t being pushed out of the door as it stands.

As for Gomez, he too has struggled this season but he recently signed a long-term deal to keep him at the club until 2027 and is unlikely to leave.

In terms of Ndicka, he boasts a strong injury record and his profile as a tall (1.92m), quick and strong centre-back presence could be just what Klopp needs to add into his defence which has struggled this season as a whole.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as move ever closer to the end of the season.

