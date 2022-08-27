With Liverpool looking to do business in the final days of the transfer window, the club’s owner has made a rare Anfield appearance.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool owner John W Henry is making a rare appearance at Anfield for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The American businessman has flown over to Merseyside to watch Jurgen Klopp’s men attempt to earn their first win of the new league season against the Cherries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool owner John W Henry at Anfield. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The timing of his attendance is sure to set tongues wagging, with just five days remaining until the summer transfer window shuts.

The Reds are hoping to do business in order to ease an injury crisis in midfield which has worsened this week with the news of a muscle problem for Naby Keita.

Discussing those aims on Friday, Klopp said: "We are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him and if it is not the right player we don’t need him.

"[Our need] changed of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That’s the situation.”