Liverpool transfer rumours as Adrien Rabiot is linked with a free transfer from Juventus.

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Adrien Rabiot.

Football Insider reports that the Reds have 'joined' the race to sign the midfielder on a free transfer ahead of an impending departure from Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rabiot is out of contract at the Old Lady this summer. He's scored seven goals and recorded two assists in 29 appearances this season as Juve sit seventh in Serie A - having been hit with a 15-point deduction. He also helped France reach the World Cup final in Qatar.

Liverpool are plotting signings to bolster their midfield this summer, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract.

With Rabiot being a free agent, Liverpool - should they wish - could come to a pre-contract agreement. Talks with players plying their trade outside of England can be talks can be opened up to six months before the expiry of a deal. Football Insider reports that Rabiot will be looking for a significant contract given his unattached status although not paying a transfer fee would leave the Reds with funds to recruit a big-hitting midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rabiot, 27, also joined Juventus on a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain in 2019. In total, he’s bagged 13 goals in 158 outings for the Oldy Lady and helped them win the Serie A title in his first campaign.