A key Liverpool defender faces an uncertain future at Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could oversee further player sales before the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool are looking to make further sales this window before the transfer market closes until the new year. Following the latest departures of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the Reds could still facilitate more departures in these final weeks.

Harvey Elliott’s future remains a grey area as he looks for a more regular playing role elsewhere. The versatile midfielder is keen to stay at Anfield but knows his future depends on regular football. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas could also be offloaded, with his place in the squad now far down the pecking order.

The left-back was signed in 2020 for a little more than £11 million. He made the move from Olympiakos to Liverpool to serve as back-up to Andy Robertson. While he has played his role well over the years and stepped up when called upon, the arrival of Milos Kerkez is now pushing him out the door.

Liverpool looking to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer

According to Mick Brown, former chief scout at Manchester United, Liverpool are ‘looking to let go’ of Tsimikas this window. Arne Slot has already hinted towards this after leaving the Greek international out of his Community Shield squad.

“The lad has done a good job over a number of years at Liverpool, he’s always been a reliable backup for Robertson and he’s done well whenever he’s come in. He’s been seen as an important squad member on that basis, but that’s not the case any more,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Now they’ve got Kerkez, Tsimikas’ value to the squad has dropped, and that was made clear when he was left out for the Community Shield. But for Liverpool, they don’t need more than two left-backs, and they see Tsimikas as a sellable asset at this stage of the window. As far as I know, there are a few clubs interested in him, so I would expect him to move on.”

Who is interested in signing Kostas Tsimikas?

Following his omission from the Community Shield team, The Athletic reported that Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Tsimikas before the window closes.

The East Midlands side performed far above the expectations of most last season, challenging for Champions League football right until the final weeks of the campaign. Forest finished seventh in the Premier League table, a huge improvement from their previous back-to-back relegation battles.

As things stand, Forest have just one recognised left-back on their senior roster. Omar Richards signed for the club in 2022 but he is yet to make an appearance, meaning the Reds’ pursuit of a left-back is an important one.

With Alex Moreno’s loan finishing and Harry Toffolo leaving as a free agent, Forest are without a reliable left-back on their roster as things stand. Signing a player as experienced as Tsimikas who has won silverware could be a huge move for them, and would more than likely guarantee the 29-year-old a regular starting position within the team.