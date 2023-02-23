Liverpool land boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash as key player’s absence confirmed

Crystal Palace have confirmed that key player Wilfried Zaha will be absent against Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Wilfried Zaha will not be available for their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The forward missed out their 1-1 draw with Brentford last weekend, as The Eagles were denied three points in injury time due to a late goal from Vitaly Janelt.

It has been confirmed he will also miss the visit of Liverpool, as a hamstring injury which has kept him out the side since January 21 is still an issue, reports suggest he is due to miss another few weeks.

Zaha, 30, remains Palace’s star figure and is their top goalscorer with six strikes in all competitions this season.

One of those goals was netted at Anfield when he scored the opener during the heated 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the early knockings of the season and his pace and threat will be a big miss for the London side, especially considering he’s the league leader for dribbles completed.

His absence may not matter given that Liverpool have won their last eight at Selhurst Park - a run that dates back to 2015. Plus, Zaha has only won three times against Liverpool in 14 appearances, losing 10 times in total.

