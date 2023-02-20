Real Madrid have confirmed that key pair Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni will be absent against Liverpool.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni are both not available for their Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Los Blancos have announced their squad that will travel to Merseyside ahead of tomorrow’s last-16 first-leg tie at Anfield (20.00 GMT).

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be without two key midfielders in Kroos and Tchouameni. Both have been suffering from illness and will not be involved, having missed Saturday’s 2-0 win against Osasuna.

Kroos, 33, has won the Champions League four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He’s recorded two goals and four assists in 30 games this season.

Tchouameni, 23, joined Madrid from Monaco last summer for a fee of up to £85 million - rejecting a move to Liverpool in the process. The France international has made 23 appearances during his maiden campaign at the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement