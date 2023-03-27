Man City injury news as Phil Foden is ruled out of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Phil Foden has been ruled out for Manchester City ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League champions have confirmed that the attacking midfielder has been forced to undergo surgery for acute appendicitis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foden has scored 13 goals and recorded six assists for City this season. But he’ll be forced to watch from the sidelines ahead of the visit of Liverpool (12.30 BST).

A club statement said: “Manchester City can confirm Phil Foden has left the England squad after undergoing surgery in London for acute appendicitis. Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation.

“He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have little margin for error in their pursuit of a Premier League top-four finish.

Their three upcoming games - against City, Chelsea and Arsenal - have been described as season-defining by manager Jurgen Klopp. Finishing fourth is the best that the Reds can hope for in what’s been an underwhelming campaign, having crashed out of the Champions League last-16 at the hands of Real Madrid before the international break.

Jordan Henderson was not available for Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu because of illness. However, the Reds skipper returned to action last night in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley. Henderson featured for the entire 90 minutes, which bodes well for Klopp’s side.

Advertisement

Advertisement