Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Diogo Jota is back on the bench for Liverpool as they face Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Reds forward returns to Jurgen Klopp's squad for the first time in a month after suffering a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Liverpool make five changes from the side that earned a 1-1 draw against Arsenal three days ago. Luis Diaz has been dropped to the bench, having been withdrawn in the stalemate with the Gunners following a collision. Darwin Nunez comes into the line-up on the left flank.

In midfield, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch replace Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones respectively.

Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone against Arsenal so Joe Gomez features at left-back with Andy Robertson still sidelined with a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah is handed an outing as Ibrahima Konate is given a rest.

A win for Liverpool will see them move to the top of the table.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.