Alexis Mac Allister returns on the bench for Liverpool against Newcastle.

Liverpool have made four changes as they aim to begin 2024 with a victory over Newcastle United.

Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate all return for the Reds from the 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. They come in for Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Jarell Quansah respectively.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister returns to the bench. The midfielder has been sidelined for almost a month after suffering a nasty cut to his knee in a 2-0 win at Sheffield United. Mo Salah and Wataru Endo play their final games before heading off on duty to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup with Egypt and Japan respectively.

A win for Liverpool will see them move three points clear of Aston Villa at the summit of the Premier League table.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.