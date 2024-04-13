Liverpool land latest injury boost after Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold return

Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic made his long-await return from injury as Liverpool under-21s delivered a stunning victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The young Reds earned a 3-0 triumph courtesy of goals from Trent Kone-Doherty, Kaiden Gordon and a spectacular Jayden Danns backheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that Bajcetic featured for the final 30 minutes as he earned the assist for Gordon's intervention.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Liverpool in 2022-23. He made a total of 19 appearances, which included a start against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

However, Bajcetic's campaign was curtailed as he required adductor surgery and he's had issues throughout this term. The former Celta Vigo youngster made two appearances in September before returning to the treatment table. Liverpool have been cautious with his fitness to ensure no problems last longer into his career.

In good news, Bajcetic returned to the Reds' match-day squad for Thursday night's sobering 3-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg loss against Atalanta. And the following day, he made a return to action against United. Bajcetic's impact was immediate as he engineered Liverpool's second goal scored by Gordon, who missed the entirety of last season because of a pelvic problem.