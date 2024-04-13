Liverpool land latest injury boost after Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold return
Stefan Bajcetic made his long-await return from injury as Liverpool under-21s delivered a stunning victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The young Reds earned a 3-0 triumph courtesy of goals from Trent Kone-Doherty, Kaiden Gordon and a spectacular Jayden Danns backheel.
And Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that Bajcetic featured for the final 30 minutes as he earned the assist for Gordon's intervention.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Liverpool in 2022-23. He made a total of 19 appearances, which included a start against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.
However, Bajcetic's campaign was curtailed as he required adductor surgery and he's had issues throughout this term. The former Celta Vigo youngster made two appearances in September before returning to the treatment table. Liverpool have been cautious with his fitness to ensure no problems last longer into his career.
In good news, Bajcetic returned to the Reds' match-day squad for Thursday night's sobering 3-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg loss against Atalanta. And the following day, he made a return to action against United. Bajcetic's impact was immediate as he engineered Liverpool's second goal scored by Gordon, who missed the entirety of last season because of a pelvic problem.
The Spain youth international may need more minutes for Barry Lewtas’ side. But Klopp will be hopeful that Klopp can play some sort of part in the finale of Liverpool’s Premier League title bid.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.