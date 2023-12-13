Liverpool have received the green light for their Anfield Road stand expansion to be opened for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

The phased opening of the new upper tier has been approved by Liverpool City Council - which means that additional fans will be in attendance for the visit of the Red Devils. Liverpool held a test event on Monday evening, which included a Q&A with manager Jurgen Klopp. Council officers were satisfied and have given the club permission to increase the capacity. It means that 57,000 fans will be present against United, the Reds' largest crowd for 50 years.

Anfield will eventually be increased to a capacity of 61,000 once the expansion is completed. Liverpool City Council has said that its Ground Safety Advisory Group will meet next month to approve a full safety certificate.

Liverpool City Council posted on X: "The Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group (GSAG) has recommended @LFC be granted a new interim safety certificate for #Anfield stadium allowing an extra 7,000 fans into the upper tier of the new Anfield Rd stand. The approval follows a successful test event on Monday.

"The Council’s GSAG will meet again in Jan 2024 to consider approval for a full safety certificate to include the front 12 rows of the upper tier of the Anfield Rd stand. If approved this would allow @LFC to host a full capacity match of 60,000 fans at their iconic stadium."

Paul Cuttill, vice-president of stadium operations, said: “This is fantastic news and testament to the sheer hard work and commitment that all involved in this complex project have put in. We were forced to revise on construction schedules after Buckingham went into administration in September and thought we wouldn’t be able to open the upper tier until January.

