Liverpool land major Martin Zubimendi transfer boost as 'reservations' claim made

Martin Zubimendi was a Liverpool transfer target in the summer.

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost should they ignite interest in Martin Zubimendi.

The midfielder was Liverpool's top target in the summer transfer window. The Reds identified Zubimendi as someone who could add control to their engine room, with head coach Arne Slot keen to bolster his options.

However, the Spain international could not be coaxed away from Real Sociedad despite Liverpool being prepared to meet his reported £52 million release clause. Zubimendi did not want to leave his boyhood club and the Reds instead deployed Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six role.

While Gravenberch has thrived, helping Liverpool top the Premier League and Champions League standings, Liverpool reportedly still admire Zubimendi. What's more, Slot has not ruled out bringing in additions when the transfer window opens in January.

However, there have been some concerns among fans that Manchester City could look to make a move for the Basque native. Pep Guardiola's side have hit a shocking run of form, winning just one of their past 10 games. They have felt the absence of Rodri, the linchpin of the team who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, to an ACL injury.

Zubimendi is already behind Rodri in Spain's pecking order when both are fit. The former came on at half-time to replace Rodri in La Roja's 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final.

And according to The Telegraph, Zubimendi has 'reservations' playing second fiddle to Rodri at club level. It is also suggested that the 25-year-old may wait until the end of the season to decide if he's to leave Sociedad. But if Liverpool remain keen, they could be in a stronger position than their modern-day rivals City.