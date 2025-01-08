Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool could have one less rival battling to sign Milos Kerkez

The Reds are reportedly admirers of the left-back, who has been one of the stars of AFC Bournemouth's season. Kerkez had played in all 20 Premier League games as the Cherries sit seventh in the table and has recorded one goal and four assists in all competitions.

The left-hand side of defence is an area which Liverpool are expected to target in the coming future. Andy Robertson is now aged 30 and appears he may be past the peak of his powers despite helping the Reds win seven major trophies. Robertson was regarded as arguably the best in his position in the world, but many fans agree that a successor is required. Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas but he's failed to become a regular starter during his four-and-a-half years at Anfield.

Kerkez has been heavily linked and was signed by Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes when he served in a similar role at Bournemouth. He was signed in the summer of 2023 from AZ Alkmaar for just £4 million. Reds head coach Arne Slot was formerly in charge of Alkmaar but left before the Hungary international signed from AC Milan.

However, Kerkez's impressive performances have reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere. Manchester United have been linked, with new boss Ruben Amorim desperate for new options to fit into his wing-back system.

But it is suggested that the Red Devils - who held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw last weekend - could look elsewhere. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are keen on Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes. It is reported that they have 'made contact' with the Portugal international's representatives. Mendes has only 18 months remaining on his current PSG deal.

Pletternberg posted on X: “There is contact between Manchester United and Nuno #Mendes’ management. #MUFC remain strongly interested in a transfer for the 22 y/o left-back this summer. However, three other top clubs are also pursuing the Portuguese international. A decision is not expected anytime soon. Paris Saint-Germain are still keen to extend his contract beyond 2026.”

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Old Trafford outfit are also looking at Patrick Dorgu, who plays for Italian outfit Leece.

Slot has admitted that Liverpool are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer market but they will act if an opportunity to recruit the right player arises. Speaking before tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham, Slot said: "It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now.

"You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] we don't even have at the moment. If there's a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place.

"Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured which means we go from four centre-backs back to three. But he will be back in a few weeks. Very happy with the team and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performance over the last half a season.”